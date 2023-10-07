Valletta FC have announced the appointment of Vincenzo Potenza as their first-team coach.

The Italian coach had been in talks for the past week with the Capital Club after the latter’s decision to part ways with Thane Micallef after only four matches of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Negotiations between the two parties were finalised on Saturday morning when the Italian coach agreed to a deal to take over the reins of the team for the rest of the season.

“Italian coach Enzo Potenza has been appointed as new Valletta Football Club Head coach,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“We would like to welcome Mister Potenza and wish him the best of luck with our Club.”

