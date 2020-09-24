Floriana are facing their biggest night in the club’s history when they face Flora Tallinn in the third qualifying round of the Europa League at the National Stadium today (kick-off: 7pm).

The Greens have already rewritten the club’s history books in European football this season as their 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland side Linfield earned them a place in the third qualifying round of UEFA’s competition for the first time ever.

However, tonight Floriana have the chance to reach where no other Maltese team arrived in Europe, a place in the Play-off round, but to achieve that they need to produce an impeccable display as they are up against tough opponents in the form of Flora Tallinn.

