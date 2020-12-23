Vincenzo Potenza has denied reports that he has handed in his resignation as Floriana FC coach but insisted that he has agreed to the two parties using the winter break as a period of reflection after a shaky start to the season.

Contacted by the Times of Malta, Potenza said that after considering the team’s situation, they will be “a break to reflect”.

This does not exclude an exit from the club in the future, however, he confirmed that he is as yet still holding his position as the team’s coach.

Fears surrounding his potential resignation come just a few months after former president Riccardo Gauci indeed left his post due to the continued stalling in the process for Floriana’s Commercialisation of Sports Facilities project as well the team’s elimination in the UEFA Europa League.

