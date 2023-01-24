Santa Lucia coach Enzo Potenza hailed his team’s heart and determination as the Saints secured a dramatic 2-1 win over fellow relegation rivals Żebbuġ Rangers to boost their hopes of avoiding the drop this season.

An injury-time goal from young striker Jamie Carbone earned Santa Lucia a crucial victory that lifted them to third-from-bottom, one point clear of the same Żebbuġ Rangers but still six points behind fourth-from-bottom Marsaxlokk.

“It was a great win for us,” Potenza told the Times of Malta.

“We played a very good match during which we conceded very little scoring chances to Żebbuġ Rangers. The team held control of the match right from the outset and we always believed that we could take all three points of the match, even when we conceded Żebbuġ’s equaliser.

“The team continued to push forward and created several scoring chances which saw the Żebbuġ goalkeeper pulling off some fine saves. But in the end our efforts were rewarded with Carbone’s winner and we certainly fully deserved to win the match.”

