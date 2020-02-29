The four semi-finalists of this season’s FA Trophy will be decided this weekend as the BOV Premier League takes a short break to make way for the quarter-finals of the cup competition which will be played between today and tomorrow.

The stand-out fixture this weekend is without doubt the clash between Premier League joint-leaders Floriana and Birkirkara, the most in-form team in the BOV Premier League in the first two months of 2020 who face off at the National Stadium tomorrow.

Holder Balzan have, on paper, the easiest task when they face Division One side Pietà Hotspurs while last year’s finalists Valletta have a tricky route to the semi-finals in the form of Gudja United.

The other quarter-final pits against each other Premier League rivals Hibernians and Ħamrun Spartans.

It is difficult to make any predictions for the tie between Birkirkara and Floriana as while the Greens may be enjoying a fine season as they lead the way in the BOV Premier League, on the other hand Birkirkara are passing through their one of their best spells of the season.

In fact, they are unbeaten in their last seven matches which included impressive victories over Floriana (1-0), Valletta (4-1) and Hibernians (2-1) among others.

Floriana coach Vincenzo Potenza said that cup matches are a completely different animal to league matches as everything is decided throughout 90 or 120 minutes and the team that will perform better on the day will progress.

“Our good run in the Premier League holds little significance for this tie,” Potenza told a news conference.

“Everything is decided in one match and whatever you did in the past takes secondary importance. It’s how you perform on the day that matters most. We know Birkirkara well as we met them twice this season and we are aware of the danger this tie holds.

“I have always said that Birkirkara boast a great squad and had they not gone through a very difficult start to the season I have no doubt that they would be battling for the title with us at the moment.

“So we’re aware of the difficult task awaiting us but we will be ready for it as we’re hungry to win trophies this season.”

On his part, Birkirkara technical director Michael Valenzia admitted that it was unlucky for his club to be drawn against Floriana at this stage of the competition but the team’s excellent form of late gives them a good chance.

“I don’t think I would be saying a secret if I said that neither Floriana or Birkirkara wanted to play each other at such an early stage of the competition,” Valenzia said.

“Floriana are enjoying one of the best seasons in recent years and it’s going to be a very difficult match for us.

“This season we played against each other twice, with both teams enjoying one win apiece. Despite the difficult nature of the match we believe in our qualities, particularly after managing to beat them a few weeks ago.

“Our team is passing through its best spell of the season and that owes much to the tranquility that our coaching staff managed to infuse in our players in recent weeks.

“It’s an exciting tie for our club and I hope the players can continue to play their best football to ensure we can progress further in the competition.”

Complacency

Holders Balzan will get the FA Trophy quarter-final matches under way when they face Pietà Hotspurs at the Hibs Stadium this afternoon.

Balzan coach Jacques Scerri warned his players against any form of complacency against the Division One side if they are to remain on course to retain the trophy for a second successive season.

“The FA Trophy is a very important competition for us, not only because we are the holders but also because it represents our best chance of qualifying to European football,” Scerri said.

“On paper, we might be seen as heavy favourites to progress but football matches are won on the field of play and I expect the players to approach the match fully focused and be at their best or else we risk to suffer a nasty surprise.”

Today’s second match sees Valletta taking on Gudja United with the Citizens determined to reach a second successive final and stay on course for a league and cup double.

Valletta coach Giovanni Tedesco is not underestimating the threat posed by Gudja.

“The FA Trophy is an important competition for us and we’re keen to go all the way as Valletta is always hungry to win every trophy,” Tedesco said.

“However, it will not be an easy tie for us as Gudja are a very dangerous side who have made life difficult to several top teams this season.

“The win against Gżira lifted the spirits of the whole club and we are determined to keep the positive momentum going.”

Josef Mansueto, the Gudja coach, said that he is comfortable with the tag of ‘underdogs’ for this match.

“We know that we are playing against a team who are more quoted than us but this season we have shown time and again that we are capable of causing trouble to the big teams,” Mansueto said.

“But to cause an upset we need to be consistent throughout the 90 minutes and show the mental strength needed to survive the difficult moments during the match.”

The clash between Ħamrun Spartans and Hibernians brings against each other two teams who have been rather inconsistent lately and the cup clash is a good opportunity to provide a much-needed boost.

“It’s true that we are passing through a bright patch at the moment,” Hibs coach Stefano Sanderra said.

“But it’s time that we regroup and try and pass this difficult moment. The FA Trophy is a priority for our chances of securing European football and although we have a tricky tie ahead of us we need to make sure to go through.”

On his part, Andrea Ciaramella, the Ħamrun coach, is aware of the difficult task awaiting his injury-hit team who are set to be without striking duo Piotr Branicki and Soufiane Lagzir.

“It’s a very complicated tie for us against a team who boast of a stronger squad than us,” Ciaramella said.

“But despite the tough nature of the tie we are going out to battle hard and hopefully we can reach the next round of the competition which would be a great result for our club given the difficulties we faced in recent weeks.”

PROGRAMME

TODAY

HIBS STADIUM

Balzan vs Pietà H. 14.00

Valletta vs Gudja Utd 16.00

TOMORROW

NATIONAL STADIUM

Hibernians vs Ħamrun 14.00

Floriana vs Birkirkara 16.00