Floriana coach Vincenzo Potenza has called upon his players to provide the right response to last Sunday’s derby defeat to neighbouring rivals Valletta as the Premier League leaders prepare for another acid test in their title quest when they face Gżira United at the National Stadium this afternoon (kick-off: 4pm).

Steve Borg’s early goal condemned the Greens to only their second league defeat of the season.

That derby upset has undoubtedly threw the title race wide open as now there are only four points separating leaders Floriana from fourth-placed Hibernians.

But Potenza has once again urged his players to keep their calm and just focus on their next assignment against Gżira United as they look to relaunch their title challenge.

“It’s important the we remain calm,” Potenza told the Times of Malta.

“The championship was not won or lost last Sunday. There are still a lot of matches to be played and any conclusions will be reached at the end of the season. At the moment, we are still at the top with a two-point advantage so everything is still in our hands.

“This year’s championship is unpredictable as it was mirrored by Hibernians’ defeat to Sirens and Valletta’s upset to Sta Lucia so it’s important that we remain focused on our next task.

“A lot is being said about the troubles being experienced by Gżira United but personally I believe that they are a very strong side who I have no doubt will be among the teams challenging for the title.

“I’m expecting a very tough match but I’m sure my players will be ready for it.”

Potenza said that Argentine defender Enzo Ruiz has recovered from a knock suffered in the warm-up of last weekend’s derby and should be available. Tiago Fonseca is back in the fray after serving suspension but midfielder Matias Garcia is out with a one-match ban.

The Floriana coach said that he was pleased with the effort put in by his players in Sunday’s defeat to Valletta and said that he expects the team to provide the right response this afternoon.

“Looking back at our performance against Valletta, I felt that the team matched Valletta in all areas and the match was decided by incidents,” the Floriana coach said.

“I’m proud of the effort of my players so far. We have been at the top of the standings for the last 16 matches, boast a very good defensive and attacking record. It’s true championships are not won by statistics but with results and that is why it’s important that we don’t let the defeat to Valletta affect us psychologically and ensure we react the right way.”

If Floriana struggled against their neighbouring rivals, Gżira United too had little to smile about during their own derby against Sliema Wanderers as the Maroons slumped to a 2-0 defeat on coach Paul Zammit’s debut.

For the Maroons this was their second straight league defeat which left them in fifth place in the standings, six points adrift of Floriana.

However, Zammit argues that at the moment, what really matters is that the team rediscovers its best form, irrespective of their opponents..

Mental problem

“Gżira United’s season has been a rollercoaster ride,” Zammit said.

“The team has struggled for consistency this season and the change of coach certainly hasn’t helped the players. Against Sliema Wanderers our biggest problem was from a psychological point of view as the players seem to be lacking any kind of self-confidence.

“That was clear in our performance. In the first half, the team played well but the more time passed without scoring a goal, the players started to doubt themselves. I don’t want to take any merit from Sliema who were the better team on the day and deserved to win the match but our problems were laid bare.

“There is no doubt in my mind that with the talent we have in our squad, our position in the standings surely doesn’t reflect the team’s potential and we need to find a way to bring out the best elements of every player to put our campaign back on track.”

Zammit admitted that a meeting with the Premier League leaders posed an added challenge for his squad but the Gżira coach said that it could be an ideal test for his players in their quest to rediscover themselves.

“In Floriana we are facing a team who in my opinion is the most consistent team of the championship,” the former Valletta and Birkirkara coach said.

“They are team that are led by a coach and a technical staff who know what they want from their players and are playing with a set identity.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge but at the moment we shouldn’t look much at our opponents but just focus on ourselves to try and settle down and start playing our best football. For me that is our main challenge from now till the end of the season.”

Zammit is boosted by the return of Brazilian defender Rodolfo Soares but midfielder Gianmarco Conti faces a race against time to prove his fitness.

First round result: Floriana vs Gżira United 0-0.