Valletta coach Enzo Potenza has urged his club fans to turn up in big numbers and support their team when they face Ħamrun Spartans at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Saturday.

Potenza is aware that his team will have their work cut out against the Spartans but is encouraged by the excellent display of his team against Marsaxlokk.

“It’s going to be a very tough match for us as Ħamrun Spartans are a very strong side who are well trained by Luciano Zauri. They are a team that can play high-paced football and have great quality and talent in their squad,” Potenza said.

“It’s a tough assignment for us, particularly as I have been working with the players for a very short period of time and we need to try and close the three-month gap, in terms of work on the training pitch, that we have with Ħamrun.

