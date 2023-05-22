Motorists have filed more than 400 claims for car damages caused by bad roads since 2021, with Siġġiewi local council facing the biggest compensation headache.

The Siġġiewi local council has received 42 such damages claims from motorists since 2021, pipping Naxxar, Mosta and St Paul’s Bay to the dubious honour.

The figures were provided by minister Owen Bonnici, who is politically responsible for local councils. He was answering a parliamentary question filed by Nationalist MP Darren Carabott.

Carabott asked for details of the number of people who have asked local councils for compensation for damages to their vehicles allegedly sustained due to road conditions, broken down by locality over the past two years.

Bonnici obliged, presenting a table that revealed how more than 400 such claims have been filed since 2021.

Some 18 localities have gone without receiving a single such claim, with many others only facing a handful.

But a small cluster of localities appear to be especially hazardous to vehicles, judging by claims figures.

Siġġiewi, Naxxar, Mosta, St Paul’s Bay, Rabat, San Ġwann and Luqa accounts for half of all such claims filed, the figures show, with another cluster of towns and villages – Swieqi, Żabbar, Żejtun, Sliema and Birkirkara – also featuring prominently.

“An individual who has suffered damages to their vehicle can always ask the local council for damages,” a culture and local councils’ ministry spokesperson said.

“If the council does not accept the request, the individual can always seek legal recourse against the council including arbitration,” she said.

Adrian Galea of the Malta Insurance Association said that should a vehicle suffer damages because of bad infrastructure the driver should take photos of the accident and the lacking infrastructure, and file a police report.

If someone has fully comprehensive insurance, they can take the photos and police report to their insurer who could ask for damages from the council, Galea said.

Motorists who are not comprehensively insured might have to go to court to receive compensation as local councils are generally not insured against such liability.

If a driver has third-party insurance, they need to ask the council themselves, he said.

Malta’s worst roads: Top 10 council claims

Siġġiewi 42

Naxxar 35

Mosta 27

St Paul’s Bay 27

Rabat 22

Luqa 20

San Ġwann 21

Swieqi 18

Żabbar 17

Żejtun 15

Sliema 15