Potted trees in Mosta's Square will not be lit up throughout the Christmas season, the town's local council has said.

Several, including BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana, expressed disapproval of the decision to light up trees that were specifically brought to the Mosta square for birds.

However, the council said the lights on the eight holm oak trees were only used for a festive event for two and a half hours on Friday evening.

"The lights were installed solely for this event. We understand that these lights were intended for the needs of birds and will not be used for any decorative Christmas lighting," the local council stated.

The council said that the trees were tied together in two areas because of the strong winds on Saturday.

The council added that a holm oak tree was planted in the area on Saturday.

Mosta councillors reversed their ERA-approved decision to transplant the mature Ficus trees and replace them with indigenous varieties following widespread public uproar and protest.

However, the 12-decade-old firu trees were heavily pruned before transplantation, leaving birds with no place to rest at night.

The eight potted trees were brought to the Mosta square to provide temporary shelter until the Ficus trees grow again.