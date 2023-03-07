Graham Potter said on Monday he is confident goal-shy Chelsea can find their cutting edge to beat Borussia Dortmund and reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Potter’s side ended a miserable run with a 1-0 win over Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday, giving them a boost ahead of Tuesday’s last 16 second leg against Dortmund at Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea — who have only scored twice in their past seven matches — will likely need two goals to progress against the Bundesliga title-chasers, who are 1-0 up after the first leg.

