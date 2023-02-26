Chelsea manager Graham Potter acknowledged he cannot rely on the support of the club’s board for much longer after a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday heaped more pressure on him.

Goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane consolidated Spurs’ place in the Premier League top four as they opened up a four-point lead over fifth-placed Newcastle, although the Magpies have two games in hand.

Chelsea remain 10th with their chances of Champions League football next season now seemingly dependent on an unlikely run to win the European Cup for a third time.

Despite splashing over £500 million ($600 million) on new players this season, Potter’s men have now won just twice in 15 games in all competitions.

“I know the responsibility,” said Potter. “(The results) are not good enough for this club. I’m not happy with them. I take full responsibility for those results.”

