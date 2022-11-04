Graham Potter expects Chelsea’s players to put their bodies on the line in the run-up to the World Cup despite injury concerns after Ben Chilwell joined the growing list of stars facing potential heartbreak.

Chelsea left-back Chilwell appears unlikely to make the England squad for Qatar after a hamstring injury in the Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

He is one of several top-flight players who have late fitness concerns ahead of the tournament. South Korea’s Son Heung-min had surgery for a facial fracture sustained as Tottenham won in Marseille earlier this week.

