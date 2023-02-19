Graham Potter insisted he is not at fault for Chelsea’s woes as the struggling Blues hit a new low in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Southampton.

Potter’s side were beaten by the Premier League’s bottom club, who took the points home from Stamford Bridge thanks to a trademark free-kick from James Ward-Prowse late in the first half.

Southampton won for just the second time in the league since October, leaving hapless Chelsea’s winless run in the league at four matches.

Chelsea struggled to create clear chances and were booed off by frustrated fans at the end of an eighth goalless effort in their last 13 games.

