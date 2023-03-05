Graham Potter praised Chelsea’s character as his struggling side eased the pressure on their beleaguered boss with a battling 1-0 win against Leeds on Saturday.

Wesley Fofana’s 53rd minute header from Ben Chilwell’s corner lifted Chelsea to just their third victory in their last 16 games in all competitions.

It was Chelsea’s first goal in 396 minutes and just their second in seven games in all competitions as they languish in 10th place in the Premier League.

Potter had waited 48 days to see his team score a goal at Stamford Bridge, a period that had seen the Blues boss come under sustained fire.

