Fulham increased the pressure on Chelsea boss Graham Potter with a shock 2-1 victory that saw Blues forward Joao Felix sent off on his debut before a decisive blunder from Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Potter’s troubled side crashed to a seventh defeat in their last 10 games in all competitions after another spluttering display.
Chelsea fell behind to a goal from their former winger Willian in the first half at Craven Cottage on Thursday.
