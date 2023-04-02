Under-pressure Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he took responsibility after a 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa on Saturday sent the Blues into the bottom half of the Premier League tables.

Ollie Watkins gave Villa an early lead before a superb strike by John McGinn, fresh from starring in Scotland’s shock Euro 2024 win over Spain, made it 2-0 in the 56th minute with Chelsea booed off the field by their own fans come full-time at Stamford Bridge.

Defeat saw Villa leapfrog the hosts into ninth place, with the result leaving Chelsea, for so long used to being title-contenders, in 11th — below local rivals Fulham — and five points off any European spot.

“I don’t like to blame anybody, I have to take responsibility,” said Potter.

