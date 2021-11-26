RB Leipzig suffered a blow ahead of Sunday’s home Bundesliga game against Bayer Leverkusen with six more of their squad and staff having tested positive for Covid-19, including striker Yussuf Poulsen.

Leipzig need a home win against fourth-placed Leverkusen to move into the top six in Germany’s top flight.

Head coach Jesse Marsch and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi are already in quarantine after testing positive last week.

