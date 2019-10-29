The pound firmed versus the dollar yesterday after the European Union granted an extension to Brexit until the end of January while but London stocks were broadly flat.

In afternoon trading, the sterling had edged higher at $1.2844 compared with late deals in New York on Friday.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 stocks index was up less than 0.1 per cent but Frankfurt and Paris posted solid gains.

European Union states yesterday agreed to postpone Brexit for up to three months, stepping in with a decision less than 90 hours before Britain was due to crash out with no divorce deal.

The next deadline is now January 31 – although the EU would allow an earlier date should London ratify a withdrawal agreement sooner.

“The pound has remained fairly muted off the back of the announcement and it seems as though its position will be largely dictated by general election news over the next few weeks,” said Sebastien Clements, currency analyst at OFX trading group.

Meanwhile, Brexit uncertainties are impacting the outlook for HSBC, the British banking giant said yesterday as it posted a fall in third-quarter profits. Shares in the lender were down four per cent at £5.92, making them the top loser on the FTSE 100 index.

In Asian trade, stock markets climbed after China and the US said they were close to agreeing a mini trade deal. (AFP)