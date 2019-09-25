Sterling won a boost yesterday from Britain’s Supreme Court ruling “unlawful” the suspension of Parliament, providing a spark of hope that Brexit will be more orderly than previously feared.

The pound rallied against both the dollar and the euro as traders mulled the chance that Britain could now more easily avoid a no-deal departure from the European Union on October 31, analysts said.

“Sterling bounced higher following the judgment, as pound traders once again reassess the probability of a no-deal Brexit being avoided,” City Index Fiona Cincotta told AFP, adding “there is time to prevent a damaging disorderly Brexit.”

“The pound has moved higher in the initial response with the defeat for the government effectively preventing what would have been the setting of a dangerous precedent,” said David Cheetham at XTB.

“Traders are wondering: ‘What is next for UK politics’?” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

“A general election seems like the next move.”

London’s stock market bobbed into negative territory as sterling strengthened while Europe’s other stock markets were steady to stronger.

In Asia earlier, equities crept higher yesterday but dealers remained on edge following contrasting global economic data as investors await developments in the China-US trade standoff.