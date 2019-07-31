The pound strengthened against both the dollar and the euro yesterday, reversing earlier weakness, as investors took heart from legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling also received a boost from stronger British economic growth than markets had been expecting and statistics showing unemployment at a 45-year low.

European stock markets, meanwhile, drifted sideways awaiting a key European Central Bank meeting this week, while US markets were soft at the New York open.

The British Parliament is now suspended, which could lead to a period of relative Brexit calm, analysts said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed again late on Monday to get MPs to back a snap election, handing a brief boost to sterling. The latest defeat on calling an election saw the pound briefly rally more than one per cent against the dollar from as low as $1.2234 to as much as $1.2385, its highest level since the end of July.

Europe’s main stock markets, meanwhile, struggled as investors mulled speculation that the ECB could deliver economy-boosting measures tomorow.

Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said output cuts would benefit all exporting nations. The remarks suggested he would support reductions to address an oversupplied market and sagging prices.