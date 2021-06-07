Often arguments in political spheres revolve around poverty and its various forms and, rightly so, addressing this social phenomenon should remain on top of the political agenda. However, my work on this subject makes me appreciate that poverty is a part of or consequence of another bitter social reality, which is social exclusion.

The United Nations has described social exclusion as a multidimensional phenomenon which is not limited to material deprivation, where poverty comprises one such important dimension. On the other hand, social inclusion is the goal to have a society which actively upholds principles of equality and equity, eliminates forms of exclusion and promotes social justice.

The Sustainable Development Goals set out by the UN focus on addressing social exclusion and correlated issues such as poverty, hunger, health and well-being, education, equality, access to energy and clean water, decent work and more. We should strive to make these goals our own, both as a country and as responsible citizens.

As argued in Social Inclusion, Poverty Eradication and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, poverty eradication and inclusive development can be addressed through universal social protection, meaningful participation and a social and solidarity economy.

These issues should not be extraneous to us Maltese and I will do my best as an MP so that the most vulnerable groups in our country are able to take steps forward.

In the local context, we need to champion such social inclusion goals and bridge the disconnect between the elevation of the person from poverty and the phenomenon of social exclusion.

A job with a minimum wage does not translate into a better quality of life

We know there are various aspects of poverty. Material poverty drives the concerned to focus on the most basic needs for living, to make ends meet based on household income. Nourishment and shelter remain vital priorities and everything else becomes secondary.

Social exclusion is symptomatic of other aspects such as a lack of participation in society in general and is directly tied to income.

A limited income will further reduce prospects of increased societal activity by those concerned.

One must note the positive trend of unemployment levels in Malta throughout the past decade where, according to NSO statistics, the unemployment rate was registered at 4.1 per cent.

However, employment does not automatically translate into reduced risk of poverty or social exclusion. The European Trade Union Institute (ETUI) shows that in-work poverty has increased across the EU, including in Malta. This means that more people are working but also indicates that more people are at risk of poverty. One can only conclude that addressing unemployment is not sufficient on its own.

While employment plays an important part in social inclusion, other measures are required to ensure that one’s quality of life is improved. For instance, a job with a minimum wage does not translate into a better quality of life. This leaves one with a status quo situation dependent on social assistance.

Empowering the unemployed to move into a job is, in principle, right and commendable but the government cannot stop there. Otherwise, as statistics show, people would be simply moving from one category (unemployed) and placed in another category (in-work poverty).

In its fight against poverty, the Nationalist Party will address poverty and social exclusion holistically and, in this regard, I will be sharing further thoughts and proposals in additional contributions.

Ivan Bartolo, PN spokesperson on social housing and poverty