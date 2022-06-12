You were the first company to introduce the word ‘networking’ in events in Malta way back in 2011, and the pioneers in organising business gala awards in 2010. What were the keys to your success in business and what made you such an effective leader?

Webster defines leadership as the power or ability to lead other people. In the 1950s, Peter Drucker said: “Leadership is not magnetic personality that can just as well be a glib tongue. It is not ‘making friends and influencing people,’ that is flattery. Leadership is lifting a person’s vision to higher sights, the raising of a person’s performance to a higher standard, the building of a personality beyond its normal limitations” (Drucker 1993).

Unfortunately, leadership does not have a one-size-fits-all definition. Every leader has ideas about what it means to be effective. Although the definitions may vary, the general attitudes remain the same, and that is leaders are people who know how to achieve goals and inspire people along the way (Helmrich 2015). A good leader knows how to keep his feet on the ground and remind himself constantly that power and humility have to be kept in balance.

How do you define effective leadership in the 21st century?

Many qualities characterise effective leadership in the 21st century, and they are continuously changing. My definition of an effective leader in modern day business community is to have a strong will and determination to achieve goals, be able to anticipate what’s around the corner and also be bold to swim against the currents at any given time. My view is that leadership should be a multidimensional and integrative view of leadership that is based in relationships. Through shared purposes and aspirations, leadership brings forward new ways of being, knowing, and doing, while respecting the developmental nature of the human life.

How critical is it for companies to build diverse and inclusive workforces to mirror the diversity of their customers, clients, and communities?

Diversity and inclusion do not happen automatically. They require diligence. Diversity is a number and inclusion is a mindset, a behaviour. You cannot practise inclusion if a company or workforce does not yet have a critical mass of diverse talent.

The first step may require companies to set goals for hiring diverse talent. Only after enough diverse talent is present in the company can you actually model and reinforce inclusive behaviour.

You are known to be an optimistic person who looks at challenges as opportunities. As you look at the multiple crises facing the world today, are you optimistic the world will effectively meet and overcome these challenges?

Many of the issues of the future – pandemics, cybersecurity, talent availability, climate change, environmental issues – all require us to work together, globally and across borders. It will require extraordinary collaboration and leadership. I worry about those in power who hold entrenched, extreme views and who refuse to see a brighter, better future for the world. But I am optimistic about the younger generations that will take charge of these issues.

I’m optimistic because I see incredible innovation coming from gifted minds. We need our young people to ascend to positions of power – particularly in the political arena – so that optimistic thinking can permeate across society. With them at the helm, we will overcome these challenges.