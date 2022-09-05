While launching their new marketing campaign and promoting Romina Bonello to brand manager, Zanzi Homes reflect on what makes their brand resonate strongly with home seekers and homeowners alike.

The pillars: Innovative, diverse, purposeful

Like every property needs solid foundation, so does a vision. You communicate your vision and if it’s stimulating enough, like minded and like-hearted people start joining on the journey that leads to a better way of doing things and seeing the world.

The passion for real estate can be traced back to time immemorial; we know when a structure, historic discovery, property is built from its design which evolved over time. People love real estate but not everyone who wanted to make a successful living out of it felt they fit the mold estate agents were typically made of. The real estate agents of the new generations wanted something fresher, more dynamic, more comfortable, more expressive. So did the property owners and property seekers. Acutely, Steve Mercieca together his co-founders verbalised and put to paper what would shape the decisions and culture of Zanzi Homes (zh.mt) and sister brands QuickLets (zh.mt) and QLC Commercial Real Estate (qlc.com.mt) and would become the mission statement: “We exist to innovate the real estate industry, create a diverse culture and inspire purpose.”

The choice of the distinctive clear-sky blue and location symbol in which a parachute pin is inconspicuous placed, tell a story as well as reflect the personality of the Zanzi Homes brand. The sky-blue represents both positivity and the calmness the Zanzi Homes team wants to convey to its clients. The parachute pin is a hidden message to conquer one’s fears.

The story it tells is that of the CEO conquering his fear of heights by sky diving. Apart from being an interesting anecdote to tell, the way Zanzi Homes penetrated the market caught the attention of many who had a passion for property but could not relate to the stereotype estate agents were unfairly branded with back then; money-hungry, price-inflators and overly corporate. Zanzi Homes was the new kid on the block welcoming genuine people from various backgrounds which were committed to flourish alongside a brand which believed that the secret to success was in fact possessing grit and a go-getter attitude.

Purpose for profit for purpose

You often hear the term “profit for purpose” but the team at Zanzi Homes believe in a different version, purpose for profit for purpose. Increasingly people need a purpose to wake up in the morning, get out of bed and have something to look forward to achieving. As challenges increase across the world such as carbon emissions, use of micro-plastics and persistent inequality coupled with the rise of social media and its ability to showcase the effects of this perils, today’s doers want to join organisations such as QuickLets and Zanzi Homes that facilitate their sense of purpose to make little changes with large impact. And as people work with a sense of purpose, the business generates revenue that can be then invested in the betterment of society. Such is the work of the QLZH Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the QuickLets and Zanzi Homes group which to-date has educated over 6,200 children in Ghana, planted over 28,700 trees, and organised over 40 clean ups, including ocean bed clean ups which cleared the sea’s underwater environment and surrounding beaches by nearly 10 tons of junk.

House of specialised brands

Whatever your need, be it medical, aesthetic, culinary or leisurely, if you aim to do it well, you will refer to a specialist. This is the concept that has always driven the Zanzi Homes mentality to create specialist brands in the field of real estate. Although imitation is known to be the highest form of flattery, undoubtedly, QuickLets remains the market leader specialising in the letting of properties. Zanzi Homes has established itself as a valiant leader in the sales of properties. Supplementing the groups offering, in the last couple of years, QLC, Commercial Real Estate entered the scene with the mission to “transforming the commercial landscape of the Maltese islands”, once again through specialisation. With just below 10,000 units varying from small clinics and childcare centers to warehouses and entire office blocks, servicing around 4000 property owners, QLC is voyaging through the same success path its elder sisters QuickLets and Zanzi Homes followed through the years.

New campaign concept

Zanzi Homes have recently launched their new online campaign with eye catching visuals synonymous with the brand over the years. Joe Williamson, the group’s digital designer extraordinaire, comments: “We are launching a brand-new campaign for Zanzi Homes. We wanted to raise the bar when it comes to conceptualising these campaigns and to really think outside the box. The idea behind this series of visuals was to think of creative ways to make use of the Zanzi Homes pin and logo identifier. As a brand, we want the logo mark to be iconic and recognisable so that when people see a location pin, they will immediately associate it with the Zanzi Homes name.”

“We have had a lot of fun creating these new concepts and it has been a fantastic starting point in generating ideas for future campaigns. We look forward to seeing where they will take us. Stay tuned, incredible things are coming soon!,” he remarks.

Brand manager promotion

As the Zanzi Homes brand continues its growth trajectory, it felt natural to give it increased attention and resources at the very top of the group’s management team and to establish the organization’s first brand manager. Last month, Romina Bonello, who has seen Zanzi Homes being born, was promoted to brand manager.

“In the past six years, Romina has worked on some exceptional tasks which brought the brand forward,” says Steve Mercieca, Zanzi Homes CEO. “She was employed at QuickLets and Zanzi Homes as an administrator six years ago, however she took over the responsibility of managing and treating the Zanzi Homes brand as her own,” he remarks.

As the new brand manager, Bonello will be responsible for the due diligence, assisting managers, administrators, and franchise owners in their day-to-day tasks to assist their teams in the best way. She will be working hand in hand with the Zanzi Homes head of sales, Paul Trapani Galea Feriol, in taking the brand forward and upwards. Furthermore, she will be delivering the Zanzi Homes Academy to the new sales specialists and making sure they all follow the brands’ culture, guidelines, and policies. Bonello has over 17 years’ experience in the RE field and the company is very proud of her hard work and experience.

“I always saw the real estate industry as being a dynamic sector which suits my personality perfectly. It’s fast paced and feels liberation to work in an environment that’s constantly challenging me, just like the motorbikes I love to ride,” Bonello comments.

“I am willing to take on this new role with great passion,” she continues.

The results

The engaging brand personality, the ethos of supporting an inclusive and diverse workforce, its stance on the environment and giving back to society have been instrumental for Zanzi Homes to establish itself as a solid and market leading presence in the property market. With just under 12,000 properties in its portfolio entrusted to them by over 16,500 property owners, Zanzi Homes is a safe choice for property seekers, homeowners looking to sell their homes, as well as property specialists looking to joining the team.

“The aim is to also lead the sales market and I’m proud that we have had two years of almost doubling our targets which encourages me every day. We have a fast-growing team that is passionate and driven and which is constantly evolving and attracting the industry’s best talent. We offer a great service on all forms of property, be it residential or commercial, and are currently building a phenomenal sites team too, so what are you waiting for, join us today!” Trapani Galea Feriol concludes.

Visit zanzihomes.com to experience more what the brand has to offer and get in touch with our property specialists directly if you’re seeking to sell your property or invest in one.

To join as Sales Specialist, Sales Manager or Franchise Owner, get in touch with the Head of Sales, Paul Trapani Galea Feriol on +356 7742 8780 or apply here bit.ly/workwithzanzi.