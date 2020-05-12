The lights went out in parts of Malta on Tuesday afternoon, with Enemalta confirming it was experiencing trouble on parts of its electricity grid.

Areas of Paola, Marsascala and Żejtun have all been affected, Times of Malta is informed.

The company said on Facebook it was experiencing some difficulties affecting the electricity supply to parts of Malta, though it did not say which areas were affected.

It said that more updates will be provided shortly.

An Enemalta spokesperson declined to provide any further information.