Thousands of people experienced another night of sweltering heat with little reprieve as power went out across several localities in what appears to be a never-ending heatwave.

Parts of Senglea, Birkirkara, San Ġwann, Rabat, Dingli, Kalkara, Vittoriosa, Cospicua, Żabbar and Marsascala faced another night in the dark as the power went out.

On Friday morning, readers said parts of Santa Venera have not had power for over 30 hours, while the electricity went out in parts of Qormi after 9am.

Many resorted to social media to complain about the situation, with several claiming they were forced to try to sleep on their roofs or terraces to escape some of the indoor inferno.

One Senglea reader said this was the second night without power for him and his pregnant wife.

"It's simply unsustainable to sleep with this heat without even using AC or a fan or a cold drink, we had to resort to constant showers (and the water is as hot as boiling tea after a day in the sun) and our hand fan became our last resort.

"Now we are going to face the day, when no windows can be left open either, posing a further hazard," he said, questioning how, while his neighbourhood was also in the dark, the Valletta Cruise Terminal, Esplora and the docks did not seem to be affected by the power cut.

Another Senglea resident said she resorted to sleeping on the roof because it was the only cool option.

"Now I’m off to buy a camping bed and a mosquito net and use my roof as a bedroom for the rest of summer because this is going to keep happening. What needs to be taken into consideration is the impact it is having on our well-being," said the resident, who preferred not to be named.

Rabat resident Joe Grech said electricity all over Rabat went out at around 6pm on Thursday and only came back at about 3.30am.

"We endured a broken sleep in the stifling heat, and at one point woke up to wipe myself down with a facecloth, and went back on the bedsheets soaked in sweat.

"What a nightmare of a Maltese summer it's been so far: blackouts, sleepless nights, traffic jams, roads blocked with roadworks, crowded beaches, dust, dirt, noise, the stench of garbage bags rotting on pavements. What more could locals and tourists want?"

A reader from Dingli said his neighbourhood suffered two extensive power cuts: first on Wednesday between 10.45pm and Thursday 6.15am, and again on Thursday between 6.10pm until Friday 5am.

Another person said parts of Santa Venera have been without electricity for over 30 hours.

"Last night was the 3rd consecutive night without electricity. It has never been this bad... There is a general feeling the area has been forgotten, especially when it was removed from the list of localities listed on their website," he said.

"Healthwise I don't think we can survive another evening in severe heat, I've slept a combined three hours over the last three nights. I've been forced to take leave from work as I simply cannot mentally focus being so sleep deprived."

Power cuts were first reported in Naxxar, Mosta and Għargħur on Monday night, with some residents experiencing outages for three consecutive nights.

Parts of Żebbuġ, Qormi, Siġġiewi, Żurrieq and San Ġwann joined in on Tuesday, some even experiencing nearly 24 hours without electricity.

Fluctuations in voltage

Numerous readers have meanwhile informed Times of Malta that they experienced large fluctuations in voltage supplies, with some saying their appliances have been damaged.

Others simply had to throw away their supply of refrigerated and frozen food.

Another reader, who had just been discharged from hospital expressed concern about her physical wellbeing, wondering whether her wound could become infected from all the sweating in the first 24 hours at home without power.

The energy provider has blamed sustained heat for penetrating the road and impacting cables.

Adding to the strain on the electricity grid, temperatures are expected to continue hovering in the forties.

The Meteorological Office released a red alert, warning that thermometers will on Friday read a maximum of 41°C but it will actually feel as hot as 43°C. It seems like this will remain the case up until at least Wednesday.

Eight new faults

On Friday morning, Enemalta said that throughout the night, its workers continued repairing underground faults while the energy provider launched works to restore supply to customers impacted by eight new "network difficulties".

Most of the high-voltage network disruptions registered on Thursday night have already been resolved, with customers reconnected to the grid through alternative network connections in the same areas, it reassured.

Supply interruption in parts of Rabat and Mdina was restored early on Friday, while those impacted by network faults in parts of Msida, Vittoriosa, Cospicua, Kalkara and Żabbar will be reconnected to the grid as soon as ongoing repairs are completed on Friday.

Closing for business during peak time 'unacceptable'

The Association of Catering Establishments on Friday morning said it was seriously concerned about the financial impact of power shortages on the industry.

The impact on the catering industry was not limited to the loss of raw materials, but also the abrupt loss of sales during peak season.

"Many establishments in various localities have reported no power supply for day-long stretches, something that seriously cripples their daily sales and storage of refrigerated supplies.

"The fact ACE members are having to close for business and refuse bookings in peak July is unacceptable," it said in a statement.