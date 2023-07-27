One cause for the recent spate of power outages was the Labour government’s decision 10 years ago to shelve its predecessor's plans to improve the distribution network once the interconnector project was completed, Bernard Grech said on Thursday.

Speaking in a Net Television interview, the PN leader said the government was blaming everyone and everything but itself for the current crisis. Among others, it blamed the failures of British-era cables and the heatwave.

The truth was that the government had failed to make the necessary investment in the grid, and instead overloaded it as the population swelled.

The British-era cables were good enough at the time they were laid, and they had survived a succession of heatwaves, showing the heatwave was not the main cause of the current crisis.

The PN, he said, had been calling for improvements to the grid for the past few years, even in its last electoral programme.

Millions of euro had been spent on the resurfacing of roads, and yet those same roads were now being dug up to repair faults in the cables running underneath.

"Why weren't those cables replaced or strengthened when the roads were dug up the first time? This amounts to the squandering of millions of euros.

"Somebody needed to be accountable for the current crisis, not just for the squandering of funds, but for a situation where some people had died, operations had been postponed, and many had suffered hardship," Grech said.

The PN leader explained that his call for a declaration of a state of emergency would have made possible immediate help for the people, not just some form of compensation months down the line.

That the government and the prime minister had described his calls as political gimmicks showed how they were disconnected from the people.

It was also shocking that the government was now saying it would upgrade the power grid over a period of six years. The upgrading needed to be carried out urgently. The people and the economy could not afford a repeat of the blows they had suffered in the past few days, he insisted.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was showing that his hand was not on the rudder and had lost his credibility, sense of decency and authority.

This, Grech said, was also evident in the Jean Paul Sofia case. The prime minister had resisted calls for a public inquiry, saying it was not needed, then caved in, claiming that the inquiring magistrate had requested an extension to complete her work. That was not true, and she completed her report two days later.

And in her report the magistrate showed how a separate inquiry was needed, pointing out that a magisterial inquiry could not legally delve into issues of an administrative nature, despite evidence of shortcomings.