Updated 9.30pm
Power cuts were reported on social media across the centre of the island, with blackouts in Naxxar, Għargħur, Lija, Iklin, Mosta and Dingli - but most people are saying that they only lasted five minutes.
Enemalta said that the problem originated in a distribution channel, and that it was doing all it can to restore the service in full as soon as possible.
Updates posted on its Facebook page a quarter of an hour later said that power had been restored across all the effected area.
Facebook was on Thursday morning also flooded with reports of power cuts overnight.
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.