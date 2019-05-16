Updated 9.30pm

Power cuts were reported on social media across the centre of the island, with blackouts in Naxxar, Għargħur, Lija, Iklin, Mosta and Dingli - but most people are saying that they only lasted five minutes.

Enemalta said that the problem originated in a distribution channel, and that it was doing all it can to restore the service in full as soon as possible.

Updates posted on its Facebook page a quarter of an hour later said that power had been restored across all the effected area.

Facebook was on Thursday morning also flooded with reports of power cuts overnight.