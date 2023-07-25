Updated 9.50am with Health Ministry's comment

Power went out at Mater Dei Hospital on Monday night, with generators failing to kick in for 52 minutes in parts of the building.

Electricity went out at around 1am.

The outage did not impact essential services.

Life-saving equipment has inbuilt batteries that allow the machines to run when there is no electricity, sources said. Operating theatres also have their own backup systems that remained uninterrupted last night. Sources added that power went out again for a few minutes before 7am.

A Health Ministry spokesperson confirmed that Mater Dei experienced a brief power outage on Monday night.

"While power was maintained in critical equipment in areas such as ITU, NPICU and theatres, other parts of the hospital had an outage for 52 minutes before the in-house engineering team remedied the situation and all normal activity continued.

"There were no clinical incidents as a result of the fault," she said.

She added that successful tests were carried out on the network on Tuesday morning. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, she added.

An Enemalta spokesperson meanwhile told Times of Malta that power to the hospital from the main grid had remained constant. She also said there was no drop or surge in power.

Last Thursday, Mount Carmel psychiatric hospital patients were left in the dark and heat for more than four hours at night as the hospital’s generators similarly failed to kick in during a power cut.

