Sir Michelangelo Refalo Sixth Form students recently took part in an Erasmus+ Project, entitled Power of the Internet, together with students attending the Zespól Szkól Ogólnoksztalcacych I Technicznych, Wojkowice, Poland.

The aim of the project is to help students become media responsible and literate and become wiser users of social media.

In addition, the project gives students and educators the opportunity to work with others and harvest the benefits of working as a team. Taking part in the project also improves self-confidence and respect for contrasting opinions and ideas.

Participants had the opportunity to immerse virtually in a myriad of cultures and boosted their individual growth. Special sessions were held by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ and the Cyber Crime Unit of the Malta Police Force.

Teachers involved in the project were Abigail Camilleri, Stephanie Azzopardi, Maria Bortone and Gordon J. Grech. Accompanying the Polish students was Tomasz Musial.