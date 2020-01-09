A number of localities experiences a brief power cut on Thursday, with Enemalta saying it was caused by a fault in the gas plant in Delimara.

"We expect to restore the gas supply at the Delimara power plant at any time" Enemalta said.

The outage was reported at about noon in many localities in Malta, but power was restored to most of them after a few minutes.

By 1pm parts of Marsascala, San Ġwann, St Julians, Mosta, Marsa, Marsaxlokk and Ħamrun were still without power, however.

Enemalta said its technical personnel were addressing the matter to restore the electricity supply in the shortest possible time.

Malta has suffered several power outages in recent weeks since the undersea cable between Sicily and Malta was damaged two days before Christmas.

Graphic shows how Malta is powered before and after the interconnector damage and what happens during power cuts

On Tuesday, Enemalta admitted there may be further brief power cuts lasting minutes at a time, while the interconnector from Sicily remains out of action.

Widespread power cuts have been impacting many homes and businesses, despite the power provider’s contingency plan to keep the country running.

Enemalta have also said the damage was caused by a ship’s anchor, which dislodged the cable from the trench on the seabed, snapping it in the process.

Its engineers are now determining the course of action.

Following the incident, Enemalta kicked off a plan, costing €150,000 a day, to power all available turbines to reduce interruptions until the problem is resolved.