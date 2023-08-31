Multiple localities reported power cuts on Thursday afternoon as a storm passed through the island.

Early in the afternoon, the sky above Malta flooded localities with rain, swamping streets and buses with murky water. A church was also damaged, possibly by a lightning strikes.

As the downpours began, a number of localities reported power outages while manhole covers turned into temporary fountains.

Responding to questions sent by Times of Malta, an Enemalta spokesperson said teams had been sent to repair damages to aerial lines, outdoor transformers and an underground cables on Thursday afternoon.

However, the spokesperson did not confirm the cause of the damages.

Small localised areas such as Wardija, Mtaħleb, Marnisi and Armier saw power outages, they said, with the countryside areas regaining their power quickly through alternative connections.

“In isolated cases, the affected areas will be reconnected to the grid as soon as repairs are completed,” the spokesperson said.

An underground cable fault also led to the loss of power in parts of Naxxar, Għargħur and Mosta, Enemalta said, noting that these areas also had their power back within a short time through alternative connections.

According to Enemalta’s live power outage map, areas in Rabat, Mellieħa, Għaxaq, Santa Luċija, Żejtun, Marsaxlokk, St Paul’s Bay, Birżebbuġa and Mġarr were also hit with outages on Thursday afternoon.