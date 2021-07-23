A major emergency drill simulating fuel leakage in a tank during maintenance works was held at Delimara Power Station on Friday.

During the drill, Civil Protection officers together with Enemalta’s emergency response team were called on site to assist.

Such drills are held bi-annually in line with control of major accident hazards requirements aimed to put Enemalta’s emergency response plans to the test.

Video: Enemalta

Following the drill, a report was drafted to identify shortcomings and improvements.

Officials from the Environment Resources Authority and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority observed the exercise.

Enemalta said the high level of professionalism adopted by all who took part in the drill was duly noticeable. It thanked its emergency response team and employees, the CPD, the police and medical officers for their participation.

This drill, it said, also served as a training exercise to the public.

While it was confident that risks are "very unlikely", should an emergency occur, those living or working close by had to follow the required steps.