Two power shutdowns are scheduled at the airport on March 11 and 14 between 1 and 4.30am, Malta International Airport said.

It said in a statement the outages will enable it to safely conduct works as part of an electrical infrastructure upgrade and ensure the successful completion of the modernisation exercise.

The company’s investment in more modern electrical infrastructure should contribute to enhanced levels of safety and a more reliable electricity supply at all times while increasing capacity for future growth.

While the shutdowns are not expected to impact airport guests, MIA said most of the terminal and car park lighting will be affected.

Additionally, some of the lifts and escalators around the terminal will be out of service and certain services will not be available.

While the shutdowns are not expected to impact flights, the airport apologised for any inconvenience airport guests may encounter as a result of the works.