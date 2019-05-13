Malta FA presidential candidate Chris Bonett has vowed to bring in the required changes to ensure that Maltese football will be operating on a more solid platform and that both the clubs and the national teams achieve more success in the near future.

Speaking during his campaign launch, the former Malta FA vice-president said that his manifesto was made up of various proposals handed to him by the local football stakeholders and has vowed to put them into practice should the MFA AGM delegates elect him to the post come July 20.

“The proposals I am submitting today have come after consultation with all the stakeholders of the game during the past six months,” Dr Bonett said.

“I believe that the only way for the Maltese football movement to grow is by giving more power to the clubs and help them develop into a more professional structure. And this development has to be done both at an administrative as well as on a commercial level.”

Bonett said that his programme is built on five pillars, namely Power to the Clubs, Commercialisation, Football at the heart of the MFA work, Development of players and clubs to become professional and Constant communication between the MFA and clubs.

The former UEFA Integrity Officer said that it is crucial that clubs head into a professional set-up.

“If the clubs are to flourish they need a stronger administrative set-up and to this aim I’m proposing that they will have a club director who will be working on a full-time basis and his job will be to create a business plan in collaboration with the Malta FA to strengthen the operations of the football club,” he said.

“These will be given specific training to ensure they can help their club operate as a professional set up. Added to that, clubs should also have an administrator on a part-time basis to take care of the necessary paperwork in the running of the club.”

Bonett said that he is also planning to create a Member Services Department within the MFA where clubs can forward their requests in the various schemes offered by the local governing body of football such as the Youth Players Grant and the MFA Infrastructure Scheme.

In terms of infrastructure, Bonett is planning to replace all the synthetic football pitches at the various club venues in the space of six years at a cost of €4.5 million.

His biggest infrastructure project is the National Stadium.

“I believe that the National Stadium needs to be renovated to ensure we provide a better football experience to Maltese football fans,” Bonett said.

“My plan is to renovate the North and South stands while the West Stand will be demolished and rebuilt on a six-year plan. The stadium will have a capacity of 18,000 but we will be introducing the tier system where during local league matches only the first level, that hosts 6,000 spectators, will be open.

“The total expenditure of the National Stadium project will be around €30 million.”

There are also plans to build two stadiums in the southern region of Malta which will host matches from the lower divisions.

As regards the national league championships, Dr Bonett wants to introduce the Premier League Association for the top-flight clubs and a Football League Association for Division One, Two and Three teams. These bodies will take all the necessary decisions on their respective championships.

“A marketing plan will be put in place by these bodies so that we will be able to bring to the stadium the football fans,” Dr Bonett added.

Dr Bonett also has plans to introduce prize money for every club according to their placing in the league championship.

He also revealed that he has plans to introduce a new competition that will be part of the FA Trophy.

In fact, Division Two and Three clubs will join Gozitan teams in this competition with the four teams making it to the semi-finals will earn a place in the FA Trophy. The semi-finals and final of this competition will be played either in December or in May.

As regards the development programme of the game, Dr Bonett said the Malta FA needs a Technical Centre that reflects today’s needs.

“The career of a football player must be seen as a profession and I’m planning to introduce a long-term plan aimed at giving our young players the best opportunity to pursue their career in a foreign league,” Dr Bonett said.

“Nurseries around the country will be split into six regions, five in Malta and one in Gozo, at U-11 level. Six MFA Centres will be formed through which the most talented players will be selected based on their performances in various football festivals organized.

“The selected players will then have the opportunity to spend the second part of the season training together and those selected will make it to the MFA Academy.”

The scope behind the MFA Academy, Dr Bonett said, is to give the young players the best opportunity to experience at first-hand the life of a professional player from the age of 11 to 17 years.

“These players will be brought to the MFA Academy every day after school and will live together for the whole week throughout the nine months of the season,” Dr Bonett said.

“They will be representing the MFA Academy in international tournaments and once they complete their trek in the academy they will be ready to continue their career abroad.”

Parents of children who move abroad will also be given assistance by the Malta FA, Dr Bonett added.

Those players who successfully win a professional contract abroad will benefit from the Footballer National Insurance Fund that will guarantee him a sound financial platform once he retires.

VAR Technology

As regards the Malta FA structure, Dr Bonett said: “I believe that the MFA president must conduct his job on a professional basis and his priority must be the clubs and Maltese football.

“The MFA finances and budgets should be made public and I think that a Finance Committee, made up of independent persons, should be set up so it will approve expenses above certain figures in the most transparent way,” he added.

Dr Bonett said that he is against the introduction of Video

Assistance Referee in Maltese football.

“I am not against VAR but unless we can do it in the proper way I don’t think it should be introduced in Maltese football,” he said.

“I don’t think that we have the resources to make it happen. For a regular football match you need eight officials in total to have VAR functioning well and surely there is not enough man-power to apply it in all top-flight matches.”