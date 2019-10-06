I’m tempted to call what happened at the University on Monday a comedy of errors. The only reason I’m cautious is that any act of political censorship is as unfunny as it is unwelcome. It’s especially so at a university, where freedom of thought and speech is not a privilege, but rather a foundational principle. A university that finds a paper mask of a government minister objectionable is at best a technical college minus a sense of humour.

Let’s accept that it was indeed a faceless and nameless security officer (whatever that means – is campus a military airfield?) who hadn’t got the memo on the meaning of a university. There are overzealous and clueless individuals in the world, and the matter would have stopped there.

Instead, the University came out with a jewel of an official communication. The reason the Graffitti protest had been interrupted was someone’s worry that, for the first time in world history, a cardboard cut-out crane would “escalate” and “provoke a reaction”. The only solution was for this grave situation to be “defused”. At which point readers will understand why comedy comes to mind.

What followed was a media storm that was both predictable and justified. Predictable, because censorship events at the University are fresh in the collective memory, and also because not a few people actually do grasp the point of the right to protest. Justified, because here was the University officially and unequivocally standing by whoever’s decision to censor.

Some furious backpedalling later, all was settled. The Prime Minister saw that it was not good, the University forgot about its official communication and resurrected the faceless security officer, and that was that. Graffitti had managed the impossible: egg on face, with no actual eggs harmed in the making.

If this looks like someone gloating over their employer’s misfortunes, it isn’t. My main feeling here is one of exasperation at how the University could have got it so pathetically wrong.

Mark Camilleri of the National Book Council was quoted as commenting that the incident had shown the true colours of the University of Malta as a “bedrock of Malta’s conservatism and a bulwark for Malta’s authoritarian and fascist ideas”.

This of course is so much vacant rhetoric. Malta is anything but conservative, though I sometimes wish it were. As for the University, it’s about as big on fascist ideology and tactics as the totemic sleeping cats that populate it.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister found the perfect setting to play at rescuing students from the academy

Graffitti weren’t protesting about the University at all. Most of them are or were students or academic staff there, and I’m not aware that the University has ever (but this stupid once) done anything to douse their activism, directly or tacitly. On the contrary, their work enjoys much support in University circles.

Besides, it is not usually the case that employees of fascist and authoritarian institutions speak out in public against their employers. But that is exactly what the Association of Academic Staff (UMASA) did on Tuesday, and I haven’t so far heard of mass sackings.

Thus my exasperation. What happened on Monday was completely out of character. To those who are concerned, or are pretending to be concerned, about the lack of freedom on campus, I say: you may sleep soundly. The University of Malta is simply not into this sort of thing.

All’s well that ends well, then? Not quite, and certainly not if we look at what is allowed – indeed, actively encouraged – on campus during Freshers’ Week. This is where the University is as guilty as phuck.

Take the circus of the Prime Minister’s visit. It was infuriating to watch Joseph Muscat chat and chuckle magnanimously with the cardboard crane. He seemed to see the sweet and funny side of it. Which is strange, because the idea behind that crane was a protest against a power cabal involving developers and politicians and fuelled by a certain Joseph Muscat.

There are many ways of killing protest. One, which is distinctly nonfatal, is to let a security officer confiscate a mask, and then to endorse that action, and then to blame back the security officer. Another is to patronise, embrace and laugh it off as a trifle, dissembled smile on face at all times.

The Prime Minister needs to be told that Graffitti were in no mood to be in his loving arms. In case he missed it, the point of their action was to accuse him and his government of conspiring with big-money elites to deface and destroy the country. There was absolutely nothing funny or benign about it. Which does raise the question why the activists, who are not normally known for their docility, chose to play along.

The answer to that is that they didn’t really choose, and that Freshers’ Week is two things. First, a sort of trade fair on steroids in which various commercial companies compete for a share of students’ as yet non-existent money. Within a day or two of joining university, the typical student finds themself in a sea of debt. Twenty- or 30-hour-week jobs follow, and with them the substance of what being a University student should be about.

Second, rounds of handshakes and smiles with visiting ‘dignitaries’ and notably politicians – the kind of thing the Graffitti activists found themselves quicksanded into, in other words. Whatever it’s disguised as, Freshers’ Week is the peak time for politicking on campus.

What’s really tragic is that all of this is actively stewarded by the University. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister found the perfect setting to play at rescuing students from the academy. This, rather than the confiscated masks and fascism hyperboles, was the real power trip at Tal-Qroqq last week.

mafalzon@hotmail.com