Triumph has lifted the lid on its new Street Triple RS.

The middleweight bike employs techniques learnt through the firm’s development of its Moto2 racing engine, ensuring it pushes out plenty of power while being cleaner than before.

Outright power remains the same as the older model at 121bhp, but torque is up – giving the Street Triple RS more in-gear punch.

A new exhaust cam has been fitted, along with a lighter crankshaft, clutch and balancer which all help to give the Street Triple RS a boost from low-down. Showa forks and a fully adjustable Ohlins STX40 rear shock come as part of the already respectable mechanical setup, too.

The new Street Triple RS gets race-derived tech

A new twin catalyser in the exhaust system helps the new bike to meet more stringent Euro5 emissions rules without diminishing the Triumph’s sound.

An up-and-down quickshifter has been included too, helping to give lightning-fast gear changes.

Looks-wise, the RS has been given a significant nip-and-tuck. The LED headlights are now sharper and more angular, while the bodywork is more dynamic in design. A redesigned fly screen and silver frame only help to give the RS more presence. Two colour options are available to begin with – matt black with aluminium silver and yellow decals, or silver with red and silver decals – giving buyers a decent amount of choice when it comes to exterior shades.

Triumph has yet to reveal UK prices, but it’s expected that the Street Triple RS will come in at around £10,500 (€12,000).