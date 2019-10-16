After writing the critically-acclaimed Fejn Jeħodna r-Riħ (2017), Clive Piscopo presents the play Meta Ġrejna Wara x-Xemx, another powerful story about friends and life truths.

The plot revolves around four childhood friends who reunite after 12 years since a dear friend died unexpectedly. The plan is to meet for one night only to mourn their leader and for old time’s sake, and perhaps to make peace with the past and the events that broke them apart. Yet, as they try to bury old hurts, they are in for one final shock as one devastating secret remains.

The play, directed by Lee-N Abela, stars Clive Piscopo, Sarah Camilleri, Christine Francalanza, Christian Grech and Claire Buhagiar.

Meta Ġrejna Wara x-Xemx is being staged between Friday and Sunday and from October 24 to 27 at the Spazju Kreattiv Theatre, St James Cavalier, Valletta. For tickets, log on to www.kreattivita.org.