In an exclusive interview, SiGMA Group’s content manager, Maria Debrincat, sits down with the CRO of the Malta Gaming Authority, Rebekah Duca, to discuss Malta’s regulatory landscape and how the country continues to strengthen its position at the forefront of the iGaming sector.

In Malta, the gaming industry has had 20 years of growth and success with gaming directly contributing to more than eight per cent of the country’s GDP. Nearly 10,000 individuals are currently employed in this sector, accounting for about four per cent of all jobs with hundreds of professionals employed by the sector’s support services.

Malta has been essential in SiGMA’s expansion because of its strategic location in the Mediterranean. Companies have also been drawn to the island due to its status as an emerging tech island and its MGA regulatory licensing reputation.

We have been among the first globally to work towards regulating the use of cryptocurrencies as means of payment

How are you keeping track of regulations around crypto casinos and is the MGA ready to regulate such a newly emerging concept?

The MGA has always embraced innovation and ensured it was at the forefront with respect to gaming regulation. We have therefore been among the first globally to work towards regulating the use of cryptocurrencies as means of payment, as well as the use of innovative technology arrangements, including blockchain and smart contracts, within gaming operations. In 2019, the MGA set up a temporary sandbox framework initiative to explore these two aspects within a controlled environment.

This is scheduled to expire on December 31, 2022. After having obtained feedback from the industry as well as other stakeholders, we are now in the process of working on a framework that will eventually substitute the existing Sandbox Guidance Paper.

Rebekah Duca, CRO of the Malta Gaming Authority.

Have there been any updates regarding responsible gaming laws?

Player protection is one of the cornerstones of the Maltese gaming regulatory framework and has therefore always been given high importance in the MGA’s regulatory agenda. In terms of updates, the MGA has been working on updating the Player Protection Directive to improve the current player protection framework.

We have introduced a number of provisions that aim to clarify what is expected from operators when implementing an effective responsible gaming policy. One such provision states that operators must consider and take into account, amongst other matters, their product offering when drawing up their policies and procedures. The amendments also introduce a non-exhaustive list of markers of harm that operators need to consider when monitoring players, in order to identify and address problem gambling behaviour.

What is your take on the importance of big-scale iGaming events like SiGMA taking place in Malta?

The Malta Gaming Authority prides itself in adopting the approach of being flexible and approachable. We make it a point to listen to the industry, which in turn allows us to regulate effectively. Such an approach enables us to supervise a market space that is both competitive and safe. Events such as that of SiGMA provide excellent platforms that facilitate this.