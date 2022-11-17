Greece coach Gustavo Poyet has warned his players not to underestimate Malta as the two national teams go head to head in an international friendly on Thursday evening.

The Greeks are heading into today’s friendly against Malta with a number of key players missing and coach Poyet said that it will be a good opportunity to try out new players ahead of the start of the Euro qualifiers next year.

“Personally, I am very pleased to be here to face Malta in a friendly,” the former Chelsea and Tottenham midfielder said.

“We are expecting a very difficult match as Malta have shown a lot of progress in the last few months. It was quite tricky for me to prepare for this match as with the departure of Devis Mangia we don’t know what to expect in terms of playing system.

“It’s clear that we are facing a team that keeps battling till the end, as we saw with their win against Israel, so it’s going to be a great test for us.

Click here for full story