A parliamentary question, identifying which law firms were given government contracts, was amended Monday after independent politician Arnold Cassola asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate junior minister Andy Ellul.

The original parliamentary question answered by culture minister Owen Bonnici said that LEX Group LTD, a company owned by Ellul, was given an €800 monthly retainer as legal counsel to Fondazzjoni Ċentru Kreattivita.

But on Monday evening, the PQ was amended to say that a different company, LEX Group Legal, was, providing its services to the foundation.

The contract as listed on the PQ prior to Cassola's complaint to the Standards Commissioner The listed contract on the PQ after it was amended in a correction

In his letter to the Standards Commissioner on Monday morning, Cassola said that Ellul broke the ministerial code of ethics for taking on work which was not tied to his institutional duties.

The letter was shared with members of the media.

On Facebook, Ellul denied Cassola's claims and said that the independent politician's claims were "without basis".

"Arnold Casssola decided to report me to the Standards Commissioner. But I will tell him immediately that he rushed. His report is without basis. According to him (Cassola) I have a company that is taking on government contracts; it is not the case," Ellul said on Monday.

"In front of the Standards Commissioner, I will show how it would be better if Cassola checks things properly before jumping at the opportunity to attack a member of the government".

When contacted on Tuesday, Ellul said he had nothing to add to what he said on Facebook and repeated that the Standards Commissioner's investigation would show the truth.

Hours later, Bonnici amended his answer to the parliamentary question.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Cassola questioned whether Bonnici had misled parliament.

"What games are we playing here? Why was this changed after I pointed it out? Did the minister mislead with his answer?" Cassola asked.