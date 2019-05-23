Updating educational standards is not only essential but also critically important to ensure that young people are prepared for the real world of work. The Matsec exams give young people the key to enter university or vocational colleges, which hopefully open doors to a rewarding career.

The latest proposals for Matsec reforms have, as was to be expected, created a debate on their suitability.

The most controversial proposal is that students should learn a third language besides Maltese and English in the Matsec stage of their studies.

Many seem to agree that the more languages one learns, the better one is prepared for the realities of today’s economy. However, the fact that such learning is being imposed has created substantial resistance among students as well as professionals. Education Minister Evarist Bartolo argues that every language one learns opens new doors and therefore students should take the long-term view when planning their future. Former Labour MP Deborah Schembri, among many others, disagrees and resents more educational impositions being made on young people. Many rightly argue that our educational system has suffered for a long time from dumbing down reforms that may appear to be liberal but only help to improve superficially Malta’s depressing educational statistics.

If the requirement for learning a third language is enforced, it may help to upgrade the standards for those planning to follow tertiary education.

Other reforms seem to have had a more positive response from educators as well as students. One meaningful reform is the recognition of co-curricular activities as part of the assessment process of students. The voluntary involvement in activities of a non-academic nature, including social engagement, is a practice that needs to be encouraged. This reform would not only benefit the full development of students’ characters but also helps social cohesion at a time when such cohesion faces significant risks.

The Systems of Knowledge revamp could be seen as another positive development as it aims to integrate communication and cultural skills.

Communication skills that have a strong cultural basis, rather than just the volume of knowledge, are what this part of the curriculum of undergraduates should be prioritising.

The proposed reform also recognises the importance of sports in young people’s lives. Those talented students who pursue a sport consistently in the two-year-post-secondary courses of studies should rightly be granted academic concessions for doing so. The end-of-course assessment by the schools offering Matsec courses is a positive development that should ensure students are consistently focused on their studies throughout the two-year duration of their course.

Education reforms take a long time to bear fruit, sometimes even as long as a generation. It is therefore essential that educators take the long-term view after investigating how changing economic realities are likely to impact the employability of young people.

Admittedly, the scope of a sound education is not purely a utilitarian one. However, dumbing down standards on the pretext that students will be better motivated to continue their studies is at best short-sighted. The education policymakers do well when they encourage students to understand the implications of opting for tough courses that in return offer better career opportunities.