Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli has returned to the Fiorentina bench after 10 years away following the sacking of Giuseppe Iachini, the Serie A club announced on Monday.
Fiorentina said Prandelli would be back in charge of training on Tuesday, after his last spell with the ‘Viola’ between 2005-2010 when the club qualified twice for the Champions League.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us