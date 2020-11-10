Former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli has returned to the Fiorentina bench after 10 years away following the sacking of Giuseppe Iachini, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

Fiorentina said Prandelli would be back in charge of training on Tuesday, after his last spell with the ‘Viola’ between 2005-2010 when the club qualified twice for the Champions League.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta