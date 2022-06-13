Praspar Press, a micropublisher founded in 2020 in London by Kat Storace and Jen Calleja, has announced its first-ever translation prize. Submissions will be accepted up to July 10 at midnight (CET).

Entrants are invited to submit their translation of a short piece of published writing of the publisher’s choosing. This year’s extract is taken from the National Book Prize-winning novel In-Nar Għandu Isem by Gioele Galea (Horizons, 2021).

The winning translation will be featured in the second edition of our anthology series, Scintillas: New Maltese Writing 2, published in November 2022. The winning and shortlisted entrants will also be offered a translation workshop with Praspar Press editors and published literary translators Calleja and Storace.

The prize will be judged by Calleja and Storace, publishers at Praspar Press, and Emmie Francis, a commissioning editor at Faber & Faber where she acquires and edits literary fiction and non-fiction and literature in translation.

Envisioned as an annual competition for published and unpublished translators working from Maltese into English, the publishers say the aim of the prize is to help them discover and build a network of the best emerging translators working between these languages and to help them develop their practice.

To enter, please send an e-mail to info@praspar.com with the subject line ‘Praspar Press Translation Prize 2022’. You’ll receive an e-mail back with the selected extract and instructions for how to submit your entry.