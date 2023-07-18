BALZAN 1

Prates 94

NK DOMZALE 3

Nwankwo 44, Pisek 63, Kovacevic 73

(Balzan win 5-4 on aggregate)

BALZAN

D. Golovic, I. Bozovic, S. Arab (71 A. Prates), T. Caruana (46 R. Michibuchi), P. Fenech (80 M. Aguek), A. Torres, P. Olawale (100 Evandro), J. Grech, N. Braunovic, M. Raso, A. Andrejic (61 N. Zerjal)

NK DOMZALE

G. Tratnik, M. Mutavcic, A. Duric, T. Klemencic (105 G. Cerne), L. Topalovic (56 J. Pisek), F. Kovacevic, M. Krstovski, E. Julardzija, Z. Repas (85 B. Markus 115 S. Duranovic), A. Nwankwo, D. Sturm .

Referee: Visar Kastrati (Kosovo)

Yellow card: Nwankwo, Olawale, Mutavcic, Fenech, Braunovic, Prates, Klemencic, Golovic, Sturm.

Red Card: Andre Prates (98)

Attendance 593.

Balzan came back from the death to clinch a second qualifying round berth thanks to an Andre Prates goal on 93 minutes, after a nail-biting tie that dragged into extra-time.

After losing last week’s first leg in Slovenia 4-1, NK Domzale managed to level the tie on aggregate as they were leading 3-0 against Balzan to take the match into overtime.

