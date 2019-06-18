We Maltese are taking our Creator for granted and even insulting Him. He created each of us and placed us in this world that belongs to Him, for a time. After that, He will re­quire an account from us regarding our stewardship. There is no escaping death and judgement.

This shows how silly it is to pretend that we own the goods of God. It is silly to measure ourselves by the many millions of euros we own, by how much land we control, by how much praise is accor­ded to us, by how much evil and hatred we cherish in our heart, by a masculine sense of power.

If Sir Thomas More (1477 - 1535) were alive today he would be amazed: a patriarchal island kingdom that practises religious tolerance, in which everybody worked, no one had more than his fellows, all goods were community owned, and violence, bloodshed and vice were non-existent. No wonder people want to come to this Utopia.

A friend once suggested to me that I should do the praying and “leave the rest to us”. I will surely continue the praying and intercession so that we start deflating our grossly-inflated egos and be humble, that is, live according to our true selves, as created on this world which we all shall leave when the time comes.