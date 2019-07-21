A prayer meeting for the sanctification of priests and for priestly and religious vocations will be held on Saturday at Iklin parish church.

The meeting starts at 9pm with Mass, followed by adoration till 11pm.

This prayer meeting is held in different churches in Malta every month. The organiser, Fr Frans Abdilla, said: “Priests need and appreciate prayers said on their behalf.”

