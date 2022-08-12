Hundreds of Maltese and Gozitans will gather for a prayer vigil at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary Square on Sunday, August 14, eve of the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady, between 8pm and 10pm.

The vigil will consist of prayers and sung Psalms, while Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a vigil Mass, followed by Eucharistic adoration led by Mgr Rosario Borg and the Gozo Diocese Eucharistic Movement.

The vigil will be televised on Xejk TV and Radju Marija on 102.3FM and life streamed on the Gozo Diocese social media and Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary. Transport will be available from all parishes.

On Monday, feast of Santa Marija, a pilgrimage will be held from Ta’ Pinu to Għammar hill at 5.30am, followed by the celebration of Mass. Masses at the sanctuary will be held at 6.15, 8.30, 10 and 11.15am and 5pm. Holy Rosary at Frenċ tal-Għarb home will be said 5pm.

Meanwhile, the sanctuary has published a new book, Il-Kwindicina tal-Assunta, by Mgr Lawrenz Sciberras. The book features various prayers connected with the Assumption of Our Lady into Heaven Body and Soul.

Sanctuary rector Fr Gerard Buhagiar said the book, featuring around 15 paintings of Our Lady, gives us that much needed push so that together as one Church will celebrate this heavenly episode of the Assumption.

The Dormition of the Mother of God is a great feast of the Eastern Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox and Eastern Catholic Churches which commemorates the “falling asleep” or death of Mary and her bodily resurrection before being taken up into heaven.

The book can be obtained from Ta’ Pinu sanctuary (2155 6187).