The Holy Eucharist chapel in Sannat is offering the service of confession every Friday during Lent between 7.30pm and 9.30pm. The chapel is an oasis of tranquillity where one can adore the Holy Eucharist and increase the contact with Jesus in the Holy Eucharist. The music in the background helps to create the perfect atmosphere where one can relax in the presence of God. Archpriest Michael Curmi said the chapel operated on a policy whereby everyone was welcome.

If people felt the need to go and pray or spend time in a quiet place, they could do so freely.Meanwhile, another form of prayer for all the family is prayer sessions led by Fr Curmi through Zoom. Families can follow prayers from their homes every Friday during Lent between 8.30pm and 8.45pm.

Leaflets are also distributed to every household so that families can follow prayers, including short meditations on the Passion of Our Lord. The name of the leaflet is Minn ġewwa djarna… il-familji jitolbu flimkien.