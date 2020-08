Bishop Mario Grech, accompanied by bishop-elect Anton Tewma, will lead a vigil of prayer on Friday evening between 8 and 10.15pm, followed by adoration and Midnight Mass, at the Ta’ Pinu sanctuary.

Entry inside the church will be restricted but the ceremony can also be followed on a large screen set on the parvis.

The event will be broadcast live on Radju Marija 102.3FM/ 107.8FM and on TVM 2.