Archbishop Charles Scicluna will lead prayers,reflections and readings from the gospel of St John on the Last Supper from St Paul’s Cathedral, Mdina, on the theme ‘Seven Stops with Jesus’.

The event will be screened on the main television stations and social media on Maundy Thursday at 8.30pm.

This year, instead of the Seven Visits, the usual pilgrimage to seven churches, Christians are being invited to stay home and pray with him.

As part of the digital prayer resources that Malta's Archdiocese prepared for Holy Week, the text of the prayer and reflection session in Maltese and English, will be available online at soter.knisja.mt.

The session will be animated by Paul and Denise Mintoff, Jacob Portelli on the cetra and harp, and Giulia Privitelli, an art historian from Pietre Vive, who will share reflections about pieces of artistic patrimony at the cathedral linked to the scripture readings.

This production, in collaboration with Public Broadcasting Services and the Archdiocese of Malta, will be transmitted on TVM2, NET, One, Xejk, on 103, as well as online on knisja.mt, newsbook.com.mt, timesofmalta.com and illum.com.mt.